Nobel Prize honors discovery of receptors for temperature and touch

Two American scientists have won the Nobel Prize in medicine for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch.

The revelations could lead to new ways of treating pain or even heart disease.

David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian identified receptors in the skin as part of their work in the field of somatosensation. That explores the ability of specialized organs such as eyes, ears and skin to see, hear and feel.

Thomas Perlmann of the Nobel Committee announced the winners Monday. The committee said Julius used capsaicin, the active component in chili peppers, to identify the nerve sensors that allow the skin to respond to heat. It said Patapoutian found separate pressure-sensitive sensors in cells that respond to mechanical stimulation.

