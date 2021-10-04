© 2020 Health News Florida



Nobel Prize honors discovery of receptors for temperature and touch

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published October 4, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT
nobel prize julius patapoutian.jpeg
(Jessica Gow
/
TT via AP
Nobel Committee member Patrik Ernfors explains the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine during a press conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The Nobel Prize in the field of physiology or medicine has been awarded to U.S. scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discovery of receptors for temperature and touch.

Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian identified receptors in the skin as part of their work in the field of somatosensation.

Two American scientists have won the Nobel Prize in medicine for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch.

The revelations could lead to new ways of treating pain or even heart disease.

David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian identified receptors in the skin as part of their work in the field of somatosensation. That explores the ability of specialized organs such as eyes, ears and skin to see, hear and feel.

Thomas Perlmann of the Nobel Committee announced the winners Monday. The committee said Julius used capsaicin, the active component in chili peppers, to identify the nerve sensors that allow the skin to respond to heat. It said Patapoutian found separate pressure-sensitive sensors in cells that respond to mechanical stimulation.

