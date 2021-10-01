News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Merck will seek emergency authorization for a pill it says cuts COVID effects
The pharmaceutical company announced that its experimental pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people infected with the coronavirus. The findings are not peer reviewed.
Drugmaker Merck says its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus.
The company said Friday that it would soon ask health officials in the U.S. and around the world to authorize its use.
The drug would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19. That is a potentially major advance in efforts to fight the pandemic.
The study results were released by the company and have not been peer reviewed.
An independent group of medical advisers monitoring the trial recommended stopping it early because the interim results were so strong.
