Florida's COVID Hospitalization Numbers Continue To Decrease

Florida hospitals continue to treat fewer patients for COVID-19, with hospitalizations down by 308 patients to 6,423, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Humana Services.

The amount is less than half of what it was at the beginning of the month. A day earlier, the state reported 6,731 inpatients.

The number of patients in intensive care unit beds also fell, to 1,667.

Over the summer, Florida saw huge increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, spurred by the highly contagious delta variant. The numbers have gradually decreased in recent weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported that Florida added 5,056 new cases and four deaths.

While the deaths and cases were recorded in the last few days, they may have occurred in recent weeks or months.

Florida has recorded a total of 3,560,152 cases and 54,067 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7