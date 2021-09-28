Florida Adds 947 COVID Deaths Over Weekend While Cases Continue To Drop

While new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue dropping in Florida, the number of COVID-related deaths climbed by 947 since Friday's report.

State hospitals continue to treat fewer COVID patients, with the number less than half of what it was at the beginning of the month.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Service said 6,731 patients with COVID-19 were reported in Florida hospitals Monday. That's down 747 since Friday's report, and the lowest level since July 23.

That state had 15,177 hospitalized people with COVID on Sept. 1.

In addition, 1,765 COVID patients are in intensive care units, just over 27 percent of Florida's staffed ICU beds.

Meantime, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 54,063 Floridians have died from COVID-related complications.

In addition, 15,878 people tested positive in the state since Friday's report. That brings Florida's total to 3,555,096.

While the deaths and cases were recorded in the last few days, they may have occurred in recent weeks or months.

