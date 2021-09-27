Sarasota County School District Suspends Its Mask Requirement

Starting Monday, the face mask policy is optional in Sarasota County public schools.

The emergency policy is in effect until Tuesday, Nov. 23. While it’s in effect, the requirement to wear a face mask will be automatically suspended any time the positivity rate for COVID-19 within Sarasota County drops below 8% for three consecutive days, as determined by Florida Department of Health data.

At any time while this emergency policy is in effect but suspended, if the positivity rate in Sarasota County for COVID-19 is above 10%, masks will be required again.

School board officials encourage everyone to continue to wear a face mask when indoors to help keep the positivity rate below 8%.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7