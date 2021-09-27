News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Sarasota County School District Suspends Its Mask Requirement
The positivity rate for COVID-19 within Sarasota County dropped below 8% for three consecutive days, and masks are now optional. The mask requirement will reactivate if the positivity rate goes above 10%.
Starting Monday, the face mask policy is optional in Sarasota County public schools.
The emergency policy is in effect until Tuesday, Nov. 23. While it’s in effect, the requirement to wear a face mask will be automatically suspended any time the positivity rate for COVID-19 within Sarasota County drops below 8% for three consecutive days, as determined by Florida Department of Health data.
At any time while this emergency policy is in effect but suspended, if the positivity rate in Sarasota County for COVID-19 is above 10%, masks will be required again.
School board officials encourage everyone to continue to wear a face mask when indoors to help keep the positivity rate below 8%.
