Red Tide Is Once Again Surfacing Off The Pinellas And Manatee Beaches

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published September 27, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT
After a lull of several weeks, red tide was found in high concentrations this past week offshore of Honeymoon Island and Caladesi Island in Pinellas.

Medium concentrations were found off Clearwater Beach; Anna Maria Island and Bradenton Beach in Sarasota County; and five miles west of Venice Beach in Sarasota County.

Lower concentrations remain off the southern Pinellas Couny and Manatee County beaches.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported off Pasco, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties over the past week. Respiratory irritation was reported in Pinellas and Manatee counties.

