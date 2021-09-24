© 2020 Health News Florida



St. Johns Schools Superintendent Allows The District's Employee Mask Mandate To Expire

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Claire Heddles
Published September 24, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT

The St. Johns County School District’s mask mandate for employees and visitors expired Thursday, and Superintendent Tim Forson has not moved to extend it.

The superintendent issued the 30-day mandate last month, as COVID cases were spiking statewide. Since then, the case rate has fallen, but the rate of people testing positive for COVID in St. Johns County remains almost 16%. 

The district has not implemented a mask mandate for students or formally discussed it at school board meetings this school year. Dozens of parents have spoken both for and against a student mask mandate during public comment periods at these meetings. 

The superintendent also appealed to parents this week to apply for the district’s 66 job vacancies. In an email Tuesday, Forson said the district has a high staff vacancy rate. 

“Not unlike school systems across the country, we are faced with the need to fill positions at a higher rate than ever before,” Forson wrote in the email to parents. “These are critical positions within our district.”

Most vacancies are for classroom aides, custodial workers and food service workers. According to a presentation during a school board meeting earlier this month, the district has also been having trouble finding school bus attendants, sometimes causing delays. 

As of Wednesday, 30 employees in the district had COVID. On the same date last school year, just six employees did.

Contact Claire Heddles at cheddles@wjct.org, (904) 250 - 0926, or on Twitter at @claireheddles.

Claire Heddles
Claire joined WJCT as a reporter in August 2021. She was previously the local host of NPR's Morning Edition at WUOT in Knoxville, Tennessee. During her time in East Tennessee, her coverage of the COVID pandemic earned a Public Media Journalists’ Association award for investigative reporting.
