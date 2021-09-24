© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Alachua Is The First School District To Get Federal Reimbursement Over Its Mask Mandate

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published September 24, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT
The Alachua County School District has received cash from President Joe Biden’s administration to make up for state pay cuts imposed over a board’s vote for a student mask mandate.&#13;
The Alachua County School District has received cash from President Joe Biden’s administration to make up for state pay cuts imposed over a board’s vote for a student mask mandate.

The Alachua County School District has received $148,000 from the Biden administration to make up for pay cuts.

The Alachua County School District has received cash from the Biden administration to make up for state pay cuts imposed over a board’s vote for a student mask mandate.

Alachua County school Superintendent Carlee Simon said Thursday the district has received $148,000 through a U.S. Department of Education program.

Simon says Alachua is the first district in the nation to receive such a grant.

“I’m very grateful to Mr. [Miguel] Cardona, [Secretary of Education], President [Joe] Biden and the federal government for the funding,” Simon said in a news release. “But I’m even more grateful for their continued support and encouragement of our efforts to protect students and staff and to keep our schools open for in-person learning.”


Using a state Department of Health rule to enforce Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order on masks mandates in schools, officials have begun cutting salaries for school board members who voted to require masks. DeSantis favors allowing parents to decide.

Biden responded by promising that the federal government would cover the money lost because of the penalty.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus MasksAlachua Countyschool boardschoolseducationFlorida Department of HealthRon DeSantisU.S. Deparment of Health and Human ServicesHHS
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content