Alachua Is The First School District To Get Federal Reimbursement Over Its Mask Mandate

The Alachua County School District has received cash from the Biden administration to make up for state pay cuts imposed over a board’s vote for a student mask mandate.

Alachua County school Superintendent Carlee Simon said Thursday the district has received $148,000 through a U.S. Department of Education program.

Simon says Alachua is the first district in the nation to receive such a grant.

“I’m very grateful to Mr. [Miguel] Cardona, [Secretary of Education], President [Joe] Biden and the federal government for the funding,” Simon said in a news release. “But I’m even more grateful for their continued support and encouragement of our efforts to protect students and staff and to keep our schools open for in-person learning.”

Strong leaders deserve support. Today, we awarded the first Project SAFE grant to @AlachuaSchools to cover financial penalties imposed on them for using policies that keep students safe. I spoke with @DrCarleeSimon to let her know: we have her back. pic.twitter.com/CpkJKq2xER — Secretary Miguel Cardona (@SecCardona) September 23, 2021



Using a state Department of Health rule to enforce Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order on masks mandates in schools, officials have begun cutting salaries for school board members who voted to require masks. DeSantis favors allowing parents to decide.

Biden responded by promising that the federal government would cover the money lost because of the penalty.

