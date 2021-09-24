A New Monoclonal Antibody Drug Is Coming To Florida To Address Cut In Regeneron Shipments

Florida will receive a shipment of a new monoclonal antibody medication to help treat people with COVID-19 symptoms.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced the shipment of 3,000 doses of a drug called sotrovimab.

Speaking at the Florida Department of Health office in Tampa, DeSantis said the medication will help the state overcome what he says will be a shortage in the monoclonal antibody treatment Regeneron due to a rollback by the Biden administration.

"We're going to be able to use that sotrovimab to bridge some of the gaps that are gonna be developing as a result of the Biden administration dramatically cutting medications to the state of Florida," DeSantis said.

Florida and six other Southern states were using 70 percent of the weekly Regeneron monoclonal antibody shipments from the federal government, officials said last week.

The Regeneron treatment is purchased exclusively by the federal government. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Sept. 13 announced that it “transitioned from a direct ordering process to a state/territory-coordinated distribution system” and will decide the apportionment of treatments that states receive.

“To put it in perspective, the most recent shipment that we’re scheduled to receive for the entire state of Florida is a little less than 18,000 doses of Regeneron. Our state sites just a few weeks ago were doing well over 30,000 doses just in our sites, that doesn’t even include any of the hospitals,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the future of some state-run monoclonal antibody sites may be in jeopardy.

“We may have to be making decisions soon about how many of the sites can remain open. We’re making decisions about how many doses each hospital is going to get. And these are not decisions we should be having to make,” DeSantis said.

The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for sotrovimab in May. It is manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline and is available for treatment in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older.

"The results have been very good so far," DeSantis said, "and I anticipate given how strong the clinical data has been with Sotrovimab, that we're going to continue to see very positive results going forward."

Unlike Regeneron, which is administered by injection, sotrovimab is given intravenously.

DeSantis said the state will prioritize getting the medication to high-risk patients.



Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

