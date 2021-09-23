Hospitalizations Fall Again As Florida Reports 10,000 New Coronavirus Cases

Hospitalizations in Florida for COVID-19 fell to 8,132 statewide, the lowest point since late July, according to data released by the Department of Heath and Human Services Wednesday.

Admissions to intensive care units also dropped by 89, to 2,121, across the state, as the surge driven by the highly contagious delta variant continues to ebb.

Still, Florida reported 10,073 new cases of coronavirus since Tuesday, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed, a level that's generally on par with the last 10 days.

In all, more than 3.5 million Floridians have been infected with coronavirus, out of a population of 21 million, and 51,892 people have died with COVID-19, according to state data.

