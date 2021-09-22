© 2020 Health News Florida



State Regulators Say ACA Premiums Could Increase An Average 6.6%

Published September 22, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT
Healthcare.gov home page
The state Office of Insurance Regulation said the average price of individual ACA policies could increase by an average of 6.6 percent.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services would need to review and finalize those premiums, so that number could change.

Floridians could be paying more for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act next year.

The state Office of Insurance Regulation said the average price of individual policies could increase by an average of 6.6 percent.

On Tuesday, state regulators approved the potential rates, which vary by health insurer.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services would need to review and finalize those premiums, so that number could change.

The potential increases also do not reflect subsidies that many people receive to reduce premium costs.

Obamacare, ACA, Affordable Care Act, health care premiums, Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, health-care
