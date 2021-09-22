More Than 13,000 New Coronavirus Cases In Florida, CDC Says

Another 13,201 people in Florida have tested positive for coronavirus, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During a general downward trend in recent weeks as the surge driven by the highly contagious delta variant has abated, hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Florida fell more than 700, to 8,448.

The number of people in intensive care for COVID-19 statewide dropped by almost 150, to 2,210.

This month, Florida surpassed 50,000 deaths related to COVID-19. As of Tuesday, the death toll stood 51,889. About 10,000 of those lives were lost in the past month alone.

While the CDC data was recorded Tuesday, the cases and deaths may have occurred in the days and weeks prior.

