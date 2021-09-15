© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Infant Is Likely Orange County's Youngest Fatality With COVID-19

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published September 15, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT
Dr Raul Pino talks with an interpreter for the deaf signing next to him
Orange County
/
Dr. Raul Pino says new cases peaked two weeks ago in Orange, but it’s hard to tell whether deaths have as well because of a lag in reporting fatalities.

Dr. Raul Pino of the county health department would not give any details about the death other than that the victim was younger than 1 year old.

A infant has died with COVID-19 in Orange County, one of 56 deaths related to the virus reported iby the county since Sept. 9.

“The age range for the deaths was 0 to 95. That means someone younger than 1. And we will not give any details about that individual at all. Because it’s just one single case. And it could be easily identified,” says Dr. Raul Pino, the county's Department of Health medical director.

Pino says he believes the baby is the youngest person to die with COVID in the county.

“Younger than 1 that we know, yes, I believe so," he says.

Pino says new cases peaked two weeks ago in the county, but it’s hard to tell whether deaths have as well as there’s a lag in reporting fatalities.

Danielle Prieur