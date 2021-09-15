Infant Is Likely Orange County's Youngest Fatality With COVID-19

A infant has died with COVID-19 in Orange County, one of 56 deaths related to the virus reported iby the county since Sept. 9.

“The age range for the deaths was 0 to 95. That means someone younger than 1. And we will not give any details about that individual at all. Because it’s just one single case. And it could be easily identified,” says Dr. Raul Pino, the county's Department of Health medical director.

Pino says he believes the baby is the youngest person to die with COVID in the county.

“Younger than 1 that we know, yes, I believe so," he says.

Pino says new cases peaked two weeks ago in the county, but it’s hard to tell whether deaths have as well as there’s a lag in reporting fatalities.

