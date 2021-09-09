Florida Adds More Than 13,774 New COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Drop

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the number of coronavirus cases in Florida rose by 13,774 on Wednesday.

The agency also reported that the state's deaths from COVID-19 increased by four to 46,977.

While the cases and deaths were recorded Wednesday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months.

There were 13,452 with the coronavirus being treated in the 235 state hospitals. That is a decrease of 176 people from Tuesday's report and 1,665 from Sept. 1.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said 82.6% of inpatient beds were occupied, down from 87.17% the previous day.

Of those hospitalized, 3,095 were in intensive care, accounting for 46.2% of the state's staffed ICU beds.

