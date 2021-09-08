Updated CDC Figures Show 56,000 New COVID Cases, 1,000+ New Deaths Over Labor Day Holiday

Florida released new coronavirus case and death information to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday, after taking a break over the Labor Day weekend.

According to CDC figures, 56,267 people tested positive for the virus since Friday's report. That brings the total to 3,364,998 people in the state.

In addition, 1,064 more deaths were recorded: 46,973 Floridians have died from COVID-19 complications.

While the deaths and cases were recorded over the Labor Day weekend, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months.

Hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of coronavirus also continue to drop in Florida, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services saying Tuesday that 13,628 people are hospitalized.

That's down almost 950 people since Friday's report and a level not seen since early August.

In addition, 3,132 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care. That's 47.38% of the state's staffed ICU beds.

COVID-19 cases Deaths COVID-19 Hospitalizations (change from day before) ICU beds used by COVID patients (change from day before) 9/3/21 17,724 1,062 14,149 (-428) 3,282 (-30) 9/4/21 17,249 2 13,928 (-221) 3,204 (-78) 9/5/21 11,132 0 13,773 (-155) 3,183 (-21) 9/6/21 10,162 0 13,628 (-145) 3,132 (-51)

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7