COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue To Decrease Across Florida

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decline across Florida.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there are 14,149 people hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state as of Saturday. This is a decrease of 428 since Friday, and a drop of 1,629 over the last seven days.

There were also 73 fewer people in the state's intensive care beds since Friday, bringing that total to 3,312.

The department also reported 3,282 people in the state's intensive care beds, a daily drop of 30, and 236 in the last seven days.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention did not report any additional coronavirus cases or deaths on Saturday.

According to the CDC, there are 3,308,731 total cases of coronavirus in the state, along with 45,909 deaths.

Cases reported to the CDC may have happened days or weeks prior.