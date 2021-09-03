Pandemic Again Reducing Tampa International Airport Flights

Airlines are again reducing daily flights as bookings fall due to the surge in coronavirus cases. The slowdown is affecting flights at Tampa International Airport.

Nationwide, the number of airline travelers fell more than 6% in August. Those numbers weren't nearly as drastic at Tampa International.

Airport spokeswoman Emily Nipps says the airport had a busy summer as the pandemic seemed to wane, but the number of travelers have trended downward recently.

"This September (is) doing a lot better than last September. But we are still down from our 2019 numbers," Nipps said. "So we are definitely seeing the zest for flying cooling off a little bit."

Nipps said this Labor Day weekend, Tampa International is expecting about 48,000 passengers a day. That's down significantly from the last pre-pandemic September in 2019, when the airport averaged closer to 60,000 passengers a day.

The August decline in traffic follows a strong summer that saw a rebound in air travel. Nipps said the real test of whether the industry is rebounding will come over the upcoming holiday season.

