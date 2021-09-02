Schools Districts Standing Firm, Telling Corcoran They Are In Compliance

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has notified at least 10 Florida school districts that they are enforcing mask mandates that are in violation of a new Department of Health rule.

All have been threatened with financial penatlies if they do not comply, and two – Broward and Alachua – already have.

On Wednesday, at least three others – Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade – replied that they believe they are in compliance by allowing only medical exemptions to their mandates.

The new rule was triggered by a Gov. Ron DeSantis executive order that effectively blocks local such restrictions. To enforce the order, the health department said districts must allow parents an opt-out. The order and rule were built upon a new law, called the Parents’ Bill of Rights.

The law says any action to usurp parental choice must be “reasonable and necessary to achieve a compelling state interest and that such action is narrowly tailored and is not otherwise served by a less restrictive means.”

A circuit judge quoted that language last week in ruling the executive order was unconstitutional and unenforceable. He noted that face mask mandates that follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are "reasonable and consistent with the best scientific and medical opinion in this country."

DeSantis has said the state will appeal, and as of Wednesday no signed judge’s ruling had been filed. Administration officials have said they will continue to enforce the state rule until then.

In its reply, Miami-Dade's school district said the Department of Education's actions were unconstituional and a violation the Parents' Bill of Rights.

“It is clear that the School Board has a compelling state interest in controlling a deadly communicable disease, like COVID-19,” Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho wrote.

The districts that have enacted mandates with some form of medical-only exemption include Hillsborough, Leon, Sarasota, Orange, Palm Beach, Indian River, Duval, Broward, Alachua, Miami-Dade, Volusia, Lee and Brevard.

The Lake and Seminole school boards are taking up COVID issues at special meetings Thursday.

On Monday, Corcoran announced that school board members in Alachua and Broward counties will not be getting paychecks from the Department of Education this month, saying their mandatory face mask policies violate parental rights. The board will hold onto the funds until each school board complies with the executive order.

"We're going to fight to protect parents' rights to make health care decisions for their children," Corcoran said. "They know what is best for their children."

"What's unacceptable is the politicians who have raised their right hands and pledged, under oath, to uphold the Constitution but are not doing so. Simply said, elected officials cannot pick and choose what laws they want to follow."

Information from NPR and WMFE's Joy Byrnes was used in this report.