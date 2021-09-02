Rules Changed On Updates For Medicaid Managed Care Plans

Florida Medicaid managed care plans and managed dental plans soon won’t be required to send twice-a-month updates to health care providers who have filed complaints against them.

The written updates provide information about the status of complaints.

State Medicaid director Tom Wallace sent a memo last week to managed care and managed dental plans announcing that, effective Nov. 29, they will be required to provide the updates every 30 days, with the first notices due 30 days after complaints are received.

Wallace also included a template of a “notice of status letter” that all plans will be required to use.

Managed care companies will be required to include in the letters the names of people reviewing complaints, the dates when complaints are expected to be resolved and contact numbers if complaints aren’t resolved.

