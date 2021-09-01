© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Hernando County School Board Votes For Mask Mandate With Parental Opt-Out

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida
Published September 1, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT
Medical mask on black background
Hernando County's school board voted Tuesday to enact a mask mandate for students with an opt-out for parents.

The board, on a 3-2 vote, decided that parents who wish their children to be exempted must fill out a form.

The district previously only recommended that masks be worn by students to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

Face coverings will still be required for all staff and visitors, with limited exceptions under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The new policy goes into effect on Monday.

