Florida Adds More Than 900 More Deaths In Latest Report From CDC

Florida on Monday reported 902 more deaths from COVID-19, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

That brings the overall death toll to 44,788.

The state also reported that the number of coronavirus cases in Florida rose by 31,164 over the weekend.

While the cases and deaths were reported Monday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months.

There were 15,788 people with the coronavirus being treated in the state's hospitals on Monday, an increase of 10 over Sunday.

Patients in the state's intensive care units climbed by 49 to 3,526 people, which was 53 percent of the state's staffed ICU beds.

