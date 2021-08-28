© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Red Tide Still Hovering Off Sarasota, Pinellas Beaches

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Health News Florida Staff
Published August 28, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT
Map of red tide in the Gulf of Mexico
Map of red tide in the Gulf of Mexico

Fish kills and respiratory irritation associated with red tide is still being found off many Gulf beaches.

Although red tide seems to be receding in the greater Tampa Bay region, the organism that causes red tide is still being found in high concentrations along Sarasota County beaches. High concentrations are still being found off the Pinellas beaches as well.

High concentrations were found this week in eight samples taken from Sarasota County and four offshore from Pinellas. Lower concentrations were found off Hillsborough and Manatee counties.

The highest concentrations were this week in Sarasota County, at North Jetty Park, Venice Beach, Caspersen Beach, Manasota Beach, Blind Pass Park and three locations along the Venice beaches. Medium concentrations were found in Pinellas County, at Treasure Island, Sand Key and offshore of Fort De Soto and Clearwater Beach.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported offshore of Citrus, Hernando, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties over the past week.

Respiratory irritation was also reported in Hernando, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaRed Tide
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012.
See stories by Health News Florida Staff