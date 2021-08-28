Red Tide Still Hovering Off Sarasota, Pinellas Beaches

Although red tide seems to be receding in the greater Tampa Bay region, the organism that causes red tide is still being found in high concentrations along Sarasota County beaches. High concentrations are still being found off the Pinellas beaches as well.

High concentrations were found this week in eight samples taken from Sarasota County and four offshore from Pinellas. Lower concentrations were found off Hillsborough and Manatee counties.

The highest concentrations were this week in Sarasota County, at North Jetty Park, Venice Beach, Caspersen Beach, Manasota Beach, Blind Pass Park and three locations along the Venice beaches. Medium concentrations were found in Pinellas County, at Treasure Island, Sand Key and offshore of Fort De Soto and Clearwater Beach.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported offshore of Citrus, Hernando, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties over the past week.

Respiratory irritation was also reported in Hernando, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

