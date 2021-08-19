State Opens Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Centers In Hudson, Tampa
Patients at high-risk of developing severe COVID-19 including those with obesity or lung disease can get the treatment.
More monoclonal antibody treatment centers are opening in Florida in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The state opened sites in Hudson, Tampa and Ormond Beach, on the east coast, today, adding to the five operating elsewhere.
Patients at high-risk of developing severe COVID-19 including those with obesity or lung disease can get the treatment. They'll receive antibodies designed to fight the coronavirus through an IV or a shot.
Gov. Ron DeSantis touted the therapy at the site in Pasco County.
"If you do it early in the infection period while the symptoms are still manageable, this has been shown consistently to reduce the chance of hospitalizations by 70 percent, and this is mostly high-risk people so that's a pretty significant thing."
But the treatment can't help patients already very ill.
DeSantis says most sites can serve more than 300 patients a day and says more centers will open this week. Health experts stress the therapy is NOT a substitute for getting vaccinated.
Here's a list of the sites and their hours:
Hillsborough County
Kings Forest Park, 8008 East Chelsea Street, Tampa
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Fasano Center, 11611 Denton Avenue Hudson
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Brevard County, Kiwanis Island Park, 951 Kiwanis Island Park Road, Merritt Island
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Broward County, C.B. Smith Park, 900 North Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines
Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Duval County, Jacksonville Public Library, 304 North Main Street Jacksonville
Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Orange County
Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando
Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Palm Beach County, West Gate Park, 3691 Oswego Avenue West Palm Beach
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Volusia County
Ormond Beach Senior Center and Neighborhood Dining Site, 351 Andrews Street, Ormond Beach
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.