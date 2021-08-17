CDC: Florida Adds 539 COVID-Related Deaths Over Two Days

The deaths of 539 people from complications of coronavirus were added to the state's total over the past two days.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that brings the total number of deaths in the state to 41,123.

The state also added 38,820 cases Sunday and another 17,216 Monday, bringing the total number to 2,933.429.

The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations went down slightly to 15,962.

According to the U.S. Department of Heath and Human Services, 51.46% of the state's staffed intensive care unit beds were taken by 3,357 coronavirus patients.

From Aug. 5-11 in Florida, some 56 children on average per day were admitted to a hospital with a confirmed case, according to CDC. That number, though a small fraction of the population, has been increasing sharply since the beginning of July.

Florida’s test positivity — the percentage of first tests coming back positive for the coronavirus — was 19.3%. Among kids under 12, the rate was 22%. For those aged 12-19, it was 24.3%.

Just 47% percent of Florida’s population is fully vaccinated. But 65% of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose.

While the cases and deaths were recorded over the last two days, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months. Health News Florida and WUSF's statistics are figured on a cumulative basis, while the CDC is adjusting its figures so cases and deaths are recorded on the day they occur as opposed to the day they were reported to the agency.

WMFE's Joe Byrnes contributed to this report.

