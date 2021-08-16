University of Florida Reverses, To Have In-Person Classes

The University of Florida will open its upcoming semester with in-person classes, reversing itself within hours of telling students the term might begin online because of the state’s renewed COVID-19 outbreak.

UF administrators sent an email to students Friday afternoon telling them that after consulting with university epidemiologists, plans were being made to put the first three weeks of school online.

A few hours later, a second email went out announcing that classes would be in person.

No reason was given for the reversal, but UF said in a statement that no schools in the state university system would be conducting classes online.