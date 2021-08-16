© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

University of Florida Reverses, To Have In-Person Classes

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published August 16, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT
University of Florida
University of Florida
/

UF administrators sent an email to students Friday telling them plans were being made to put the first three weeks of school online. A few hours later, the school said classes would be in person.

The University of Florida will open its upcoming semester with in-person classes, reversing itself within hours of telling students the term might begin online because of the state’s renewed COVID-19 outbreak.

UF administrators sent an email to students Friday afternoon telling them that after consulting with university epidemiologists, plans were being made to put the first three weeks of school online.

A few hours later, a second email went out announcing that classes would be in person.

No reason was given for the reversal, but UF said in a statement that no schools in the state university system would be conducting classes online.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19CoronavirusUniversity of Floridacolleges
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content