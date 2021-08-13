© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

COVID Pediatric Cases Continue To Rise At Orlando-Area Hospitals

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published August 13, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT
Orlando_Health.jpg
Abe Aboraya
/
WMFE

Children’s hospitals in the greater Orlando area continue to report increasing numbers of pediatric COVID-19 cases filling beds as hospitalizations surge across the state.

On Thursday, AdventHealth Central Florida said 12 children were hospitalized with COVID-19 at its 16 hospitals across six counties, the most the hospital system has seen since the start of the pandemic. 

Nemours Children’s Hospital reported eight children hospitalized with COVID-19 with five in intensive care, and Orlando Health had nine children with one in the ICU.

Across the state, some 194 children were hospitalized with coronavirus. 

The surge in Florida’s pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations comes at the start of a new school year. Medical experts say these numbers will continue to rise if more eligible people don’t get vaccinated.

Only about 50 percent of Floridians are fully vaccinated, and children under 12 will most likely have to wait until the end of the year for federal authorization to get the shot. 

Florida and Texas account for 40 percent of all new COVID hospitalizations, in both adults and children, across the country, according to federal data.


Danielle Prieur
