Anticipating Another COVID Surge, Some Jax Hospitals Request Ventilators

Jacksonville hospitals are preparing for more COVID-19 cases, with some requesting ventilators.



Baptist Health has a refrigerated truck standing by in case deaths increase, according to WJCT News partner News4Jax.

While the number of cases at local hospitals has gown down slightly, medical experts say they are preparing for another surge. That’s why some hospitals have requested and received ventilators from the state. UF Health Jacksonville received 25 and Baptist Health received 75.

Ascension St. Vincent’s did not ask for any and said in a statement Thursday: “We are not having ventilator shortage issues at this time. As part of a regional and national health system, we can adjust supplies and procure additional equipment as needed, so we also do not anticipate any future issues regarding ventilators.”

The federal government has reportedly sent ventilators to Florida, but Gov. Ron DeSantis said earlier this week that he was unaware of the request for more supplies.

The governor clarified Thursday that he was asked about respirators, not ventilators. Typically, a ventilator is a machine used to maintain artificial breathing while a respirator protect the user from particulates in the air.

Copyright 2021 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.