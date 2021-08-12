© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
Moderna Selects USF For Study On COVID Vaccine In Young Children

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Rick Mayer
Published August 12, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT
moderna vaccine
The University of South Florida has been selected as a site for a clinical trial testing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to 10 years.

Researchers at USF Health's Morsani College of Medicine are seeking volunteers in the greater Tampa Bay region to participate in the study to evaluate safety and immune responses.

“Widespread vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19, and this rigorous scientific study may go a long way toward increasing vaccine access in this younger demographics," said Dr. Charles Lockwood, dean of the College of Medicine.

Participants will be randomly selected to receive the vaccine or placebo. and will be followed for 12 months to monitor health and safety.

Enrollment for the study begins in coming days via email at usfchildrenscovidvaccine@gmail.com or phone/text at (813) 853-1149.

Health News FloridaModernaCoronaviruscoronavirus vaccineCOVID-19USFUSF Health Morsani College of MedicineUniversity of South Florida
Rick Mayer
