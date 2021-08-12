Moderna Selects USF For Study On COVID Vaccine In Young Children

The University of South Florida has been selected as a site for a clinical trial testing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to 10 years.

Researchers at USF Health's Morsani College of Medicine are seeking volunteers in the greater Tampa Bay region to participate in the study to evaluate safety and immune responses.

“Widespread vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19, and this rigorous scientific study may go a long way toward increasing vaccine access in this younger demographics," said Dr. Charles Lockwood, dean of the College of Medicine.

Participants will be randomly selected to receive the vaccine or placebo. and will be followed for 12 months to monitor health and safety.

In March, Moderna announced it began testing its shot in children through a study called KidCOVE. Moderna intends to enroll up to 12,000 participants in the United States and Canada.

Enrollment for the study begins in coming days via email at usfchildrenscovidvaccine@gmail.com or phone/text at (813) 853-1149.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7