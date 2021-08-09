Miami Family Pushing Vaccine After COVID-19 Hospitalization

As Florida’s COVID-19 cases continue to reach record highs, one Miami family says they wished they’d been vaccinated after all three were hospitalized recently.

Yoiris Duran, a 56-year-old real estate agent, her 55-year-old asthmatic husband and 25-year-old son were all admitted to Homestead Hospital hospitalized recently with the virus.

They were so sick, she feared they might die, she said in a video supplied to the Associated Press by Baptist Health South Florida.

Duran is now urging her friends to get vaccinated.

COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State account for more than 20% of the nation’s new cases and hospitalizations.

The Florida Hospital Association says COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled in the last two weeks. Association president Mary Mayhew is calling the vaccine a lifesaver, saying the vast majority of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

