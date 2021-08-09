© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Miami Family Pushing Vaccine After COVID-19 Hospitalization

WMFE | By Associated Press
Published August 9, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT
The Duran family was treated at Baptist Health South Florida's Homestead Hospital. They are now urging friends to get vaccinated.

As Florida’s COVID-19 cases continue to reach record highs, one Miami family says they wished they’d been vaccinated after all three were hospitalized recently.

Yoiris Duran, a 56-year-old real estate agent, her 55-year-old asthmatic husband and 25-year-old son were all admitted to Homestead Hospital hospitalized recently with the virus.

They were so sick, she feared they might die, she said in a video supplied to the Associated Press by Baptist Health South Florida.

Duran is now urging her friends to get vaccinated.

COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State account for more than 20% of the nation’s new cases and hospitalizations.

The Florida Hospital Association says COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled in the last two weeks. Association president Mary Mayhew is calling the vaccine a lifesaver, saying the vast majority of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

Click here to read the complete article from the Associated Press.

