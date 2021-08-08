© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Again Sets Daily Record With 23,903 New Coronavirus Cases

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Published August 8, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT

Cases of the coronavirus continue to surge in Florida along with hospitalizations, according to information provided to the CDC.

Florida again set a record for daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Just one day after reporting a new high of 22,783 cases, the state reported 23,903 positive coronavirus tests to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday. The cases were recorded on Friday but reported by the CDC on Saturday.

The number of hospitalizations due to complications from COVID-19 rose by more than 300 from Friday to a record 13,747. Of those, 2,753 patients were in intensive care beds, according to information from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Friday’s case count brought Florida’s rolling seven-day average to 19,250.

The state on Saturday, also reported 93 deaths, a day after reporting 199.

Julio Ochoa
Julio Ochoa is editor of Health News Florida.
