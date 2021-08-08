© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Fauci Hopeful COVID Vaccines Get Full OK By FDA Within Weeks

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published August 8, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci speaks
Dr. Anthony Fauci says, "We’ve got to go the extra step to get people vaccinated.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts giving a vaccine full approval will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities.

The U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that he's hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to coronavirus vaccines by month’s end.

He's predicting the move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities.

The FDA has only granted emergency-use approval of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but the agency is expected to soon give full approval to Pfizer.

The Biden administration says that the federal government does not have the authority to mandate vaccinations beyond the federal workforce, but is increasingly urging state and local governments as well as businesses to consider such mandates.

Fauci, who is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, told NBC’s Meet the Press that “mandates at the local level need to be done” to help curb the spread of the virus.

"We’ve got to go the extra step to get people vaccinated,” he said.

COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus vaccineDr. Anthony Fauci
