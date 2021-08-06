© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Posts 20,133 New COVID Cases, Second Most Ever

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published August 6, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars. 3d render
Florida reported that 20,133 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the second highest daily total for the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recorded 84 new COVID-19-related deaths, but those deaths may have occurred in the days and weeks prior.

Thursday's report only trails the 21,683 cases reported on July 31.

The seven-day rolling average climbed to 18,120 cases.

In addition, 12,888 people were hospitalized statewide with a COVID-19 diagnosis Thursday. It's the fourth straight day that hospitalizations set a new record as some Florida hospitals temporarily suspend elective surgeries and face staff shortages.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data shows that 88.68% of Florida's ICU hospital beds are in use, with 39.54% of them being used by COVID-19 patients.

Overall, 84.15% of the state's inpatient beds were being used on Thursday, with 22.03% of those being used by COVID-19 patients.

