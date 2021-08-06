Florida Posts 20,133 New COVID Cases, Second Most Ever

Florida reported that 20,133 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the second highest daily total for the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recorded 84 new COVID-19-related deaths, but those deaths may have occurred in the days and weeks prior.

Thursday's report only trails the 21,683 cases reported on July 31.

The seven-day rolling average climbed to 18,120 cases.

In addition, 12,888 people were hospitalized statewide with a COVID-19 diagnosis Thursday. It's the fourth straight day that hospitalizations set a new record as some Florida hospitals temporarily suspend elective surgeries and face staff shortages.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data shows that 88.68% of Florida's ICU hospital beds are in use, with 39.54% of them being used by COVID-19 patients.

Overall, 84.15% of the state's inpatient beds were being used on Thursday, with 22.03% of those being used by COVID-19 patients.

