Biden Criticizes DeSantis' Actions On COVID As 'Bad Health Policy'

President Joe Biden on Tuesday criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ approach to the COVID-19 pandemic as “bad health policy.”

Biden, during a press briefing in the White House, was asked about moves by DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that have included such things as blocking school districts from requiring students to wear masks.

“I believe the results of their decisions are not good for their constituents,” Biden said, according to a transcript released by the White House. “And it's clear to me and to most of the medical experts that the decisions being made, like not allowing mask mandates in school and the like, are bad health policy — bad health policy.”

Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, also has criticized DeSantis as Florida has seen a surge in cases and hospitalizations because of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

But during an appearance earlier Tuesday, DeSantis made clear that he stands by his approach.

“We are having schools open. We are protecting every Floridian’s job in this state. We are protecting peoples’ small businesses,” DeSantis said.

“These interventions have failed time and time again throughout this pandemic, not just in the United States, but abroad. They have not stopped the spread, And particularly with delta that is even more transmissible. If it didn’t stop it before, it definitely ain’t going to stop it now. I think it’s very important we understand that.”

