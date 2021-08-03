© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Some Florida Hospitals Report More Patients Than At Any Point In Pandemic

By Steve Inskeep,
Greg Allen
Published August 3, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT
LISTEN: Florida leads the nation in COVID infections and has seen a seven-fold increase of cases in the past six weeks. Hospitals say they're seeing more young people than before, some with severe cases.

