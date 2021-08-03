© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Petition Drive Seeks To Require Masks In St. Johns County Public Schools

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Cyd Hoskinson
Published August 3, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT
empty classroom desks.jpeg
AP

Despite an executive order that bars mask mandates, there is a petition that asks school board members whether they’d risk their lives by spending a day in schools if they were neither masked nor vaccinated.

A petition drive is underway to get the St. Johns County school board to require everyone to wear face masks in school buildings for the fall semester.

An executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis bars local school districts from enacting mask mandates for students.  Noncompliance could mean a loss of state funding.

Still, the petition has gathered more than 1,000 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

The change.org petition cites spikes in cases and hospitalizations, as well as recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics that all students should wear masks — especially because vaccinations are not yet approved for children under 12.

It asks board members whether they’d risk their lives by spending eight hours a day in schools if they were neither masked nor vaccinated.

St. Johns County students head back to class Aug. 16.

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter at @cydwjctnews.

Copyright 2021 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCoronavirus MasksCOVID-19schoolsSt. Johns Countymaskspetition
Cyd Hoskinson
Cyd Hoskinson began working at WJCT on Valentine’s Day 2011.
See stories by Cyd Hoskinson
Related Content