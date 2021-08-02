States Struggle With Nursing Home Surveys, HHS Analysis Shows

Forty percent of Florida nursing homes had gone at least 16 months without a standard survey aimed at ensuring quality of care, according to an analysis released Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The analysis showed that 284 of the 704 Florida licensed facilities had gone without surveys.

Nationally, 71 percent of nursing homes had gone beyond 16 months, according to the analysis.

New Mexico, Arkansas and Nebraska had surveyed higher percentages of nursing homes during the period than Florida.

But those states have far fewer nursing homes than Florida.

For instance, 22 percent of facilities in New Mexico went more than 16 months without a survey, but the state has 69 facilities.

Likewise, 23 percent of facilities in Arkansas and 36 percent of facilities in Nebraska went 16 months without inspections, but the states have 224 facilities and 195 facilities, respectively.

