WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Publix, Walmart To Require Face Masks For All Employees

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Health News Florida Staff
Published July 30, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT

All employees must wear face masks regardless of their vaccination status. They are not required for customers, but the stores will encourage social distancing.

Publix and Walmart will require all employees to wear face masks with coronavirus cases on the rise.

Walmart announced the mandate will start immediately, while the Lakeland-based grocer said it will require all employees to wear face masks starting Aug. 2.

Both will require face masks regardless of whether their employees have received a COVID vaccine.

Their decision is based on recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control And Prevention that recommends people in areas of high transmission wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

Publix did not mandate that customers wear masks but does “encourage all to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19,” including social distancing, according to a post on its website.

Walmart stated the same on its website, while also saying it would double its incentive for employees to receive a vaccine, to $150.

