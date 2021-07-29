Florida Matters Asks: What Are Your Questions About The Upcoming School Year?

Schools and colleges are welcoming back students for a new academic year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect communities across the country.

Schools are going back to in-person classes.

But COVID cases are once again rising in Florida because of the delta variant of the virus.

Florida Matters will gather all questions for an upcoming taping and have our guests answer them. Please reply before 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2. Thanks for your input!

