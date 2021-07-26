© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Tampa General CMO Discusses COVID Surge In Florida

By NPR
Published July 26, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT
dr peggy duggan tgh.jpg
Tampa General Hospital/Twitter
Dr. Peggy Duggan is chief medical officer of Tampa General Hospital.

In this interview, NPR's Sarah McCammon talks to Dr. Peggy Duggan, chief medical officer at Tampa General Hospital, about the increase in patients.

NPR's Sarah McCammon talks to Dr. Peggy Duggan, chief medical officer at Tampa General Hospital, about the increase in patients. CDC data indicates one in five new infections is happening in Florida.
Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19Tampa General Hospital
NPR
Related Content