© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Hillsborough Could See Spike In COVID Cases, USF Epidemiologist Says

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published July 24, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT

It could be attributed in part to the slowing of vaccinations and scaling back of mitigation efforts.

A University of South Florida epidemiologist said Friday that Hillsborough County could have as many as 2,800 new COVID-19 cases daily in September, prompting a surge in hospitalizations that could exceed hospital bed capacity.

USF epidemiologist Edwin Michael said in a statement that infections will primarily occur in unvaccinated residents and that the September spike should be the final wave of the pandemic in the area.

The expected spike is due, at least in part, to the slowing of vaccinations and the scaling back of mitigation efforts such as social distancing and mask wearing.

Also, Florida and other states are grappling with the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus.

Click here to read more on this data.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19Hillsborough CountyUSFUniversity of South Florida
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Content