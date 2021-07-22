Biden Says Getting COVID Vaccine 'Gigantically Important'

President Joe Biden expressed pointed frustration over the slowing COVID-19 vaccination rate in the U.S. during a televisted town hall Wednesday night in Cincinnati.

Biden pleaded that it’s “gigantically important” for Americans to step up and get inoculated against the virus as it surges once again.

Biden says the public health crisis has turned largely into a plight of the unvaccinated as the spread of the delta variant has led to a surge in infections around the country.

The president also expressed optimism that children under 12 will be approved for vaccination in the coming months. But he displayed exasperation that so many eligible Americans are still reluctant to get a shot.

“If you’re vaccinated, you’re not going to be hospitalized, you’re not going to be in the IC unit, and you’re not going to die,” Biden said at the forum at Mount St. Joseph University. “So it’s gigantically important that ... we all act like Americans who care about our fellow Americans.”

