WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Biden Says Getting COVID Vaccine 'Gigantically Important'

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published July 22, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT
Joe Biden
Andrew Harnik/AP
/
AP
President Joe Biden interacts with members of the audience during a commercial break for a CNN town hall at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The president, speaking at a televised town hall in Cincinnati, displayed exasperation that so many eligible Americans are still reluctant to get a shot.

President Joe Biden expressed pointed frustration over the slowing COVID-19 vaccination rate in the U.S. during a televisted town hall Wednesday night in Cincinnati.

Biden pleaded that it’s “gigantically important” for Americans to step up and get inoculated against the virus as it surges once again.

Biden says the public health crisis has turned largely into a plight of the unvaccinated as the spread of the delta variant has led to a surge in infections around the country.

The president also expressed optimism that children under 12 will be approved for vaccination in the coming months. But he displayed exasperation that so many eligible Americans are still reluctant to get a shot.

“If you’re vaccinated, you’re not going to be hospitalized, you’re not going to be in the IC unit, and you’re not going to die,” Biden said at the forum at Mount St. Joseph University. “So it’s gigantically important that ... we all act like Americans who care about our fellow Americans.”

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.