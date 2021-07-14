Sarasota, Orange School Boards Vote To Make Masks Optional

Sarasota and Orange county school boards have voted to make face masks optional on campus for the fall.

The votes come as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed certain COVID-19 guidelines for schools, recommending that vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings.

However, the federal guidance generally leaves it to local officials to figure out how to ensure the unvaccinated are using precautions while letting those who are fully protected go mask-free.

The Sarasota County policy says vaccination status has no bearing on mask-wearing. Several people at Tuesday night's board meeting spoke in favor of making masks optional.

The vote came after a mandate for masks expired at the beginning of July. However, the board wanted an official policy to avoid confusion.

Sarasota County School Board Meeting 07132021

On Thursday, the Orange County School Board voted 7-1 to make masks optional.

Board member Linda Kobert spoke in favor of making masks optional, noting that they are not required in every other public and private space in the county.

“If we were to continue the mask mandate, our children would be the only citizens in Orange County left under a mask mandate. No other citizens in Orange County exist under that mandate,” Kobert says.

Kobert says families with medical concerns should consult with their physicians.

Board member Johanna López says that as a mother, she thinks it should be up to each parent to decide, but she and other board members voted to keep an amendment that would allow Superintendent Barbara Jenkins to reinstate a mask mandate if necessary.

“So even though I will be voting in favor of the optional masking, because I trust that if something happened with the numbers in the county, we will be very assertive in having that meeting and go back to the masking, because it’s about life, it’s not about political issues at this point” she says.

Jenkins says she would consult with the board along with Dr. Raul Pino, the county's director for the state Department of Health, before making a decision to reinstate a mandate.

Orange County is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the spread of the delta variant, health and government officials say.

WMFE's Danielle Prieur contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.