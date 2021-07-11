Vaccinated Teachers And Students Don't Need Masks, CDC Says

Vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines.

However, the CDC said schools should continue to space students and desks 3 feet apart, but added that spacing should not be an obstacle to getting children back in schools. It also said distancing is not required among fully vaccinated students or staff.

The latest revisions to school guidance come after a growing national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in recent months in COVID hospitalizations and deaths.

K-12 administrators, teachers, and staff: CDC has updated guidance to support safe in-person learning at K-12 schools while preventing the spread of #COVID19. More: https://t.co/EY4kdEs1cg pic.twitter.com/Jo9ZugE7Hh — CDC (@CDCgov) July 9, 2021

The guidance generally leaves it to local officials to figure out how to ensure the unvaccinated are using precautions while letting those who are fully protected go mask-free.

The biggest questions will be at middle schools, where some students are eligible for shots and others aren’t.

Other points of the new CDC guidance: