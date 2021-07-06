© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Biden Administration Taking COVID Vaccine Campaign 'Door To Door'

By Associated Press
Published July 6, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT
Joe Biden
Evan Vucci
/
AP
President Joe Biden listens to a question after delivering remarks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Washington.

President Biden says the White House is working with state and local partners to support hyperlocal drives in communities with low vaccination rates.

President Joe Biden says the rise of a more transmissible COVID-19 variant in the U.S. “should cause everybody to think twice.”

Speaking Tuesday at the White House as he outlined his administration’s summer plans to boost vaccinations, Biden said the delta variant first identified in India is now responsible for a majority of new virus cases in much of the country.

“It seems to me it should cause everybody to think twice, and it should cause reconsideration especially among young people,” he said, referencing the demographic least at risk of negative outcomes from the virus.

Biden, who fell short of his goal of having 70% of adults get their first COVID shot by July Fourth, says the surest way for Americans to protect themselves and their loved ones is to get vaccinated.

"We have to keep it up, though," he said. "We have to keep it up till we're finished."

He said the White House was working with state and local partners to support hyperlocal vaccination drives in communities with low uptake.

An emphasis will be on getting vaccines to primary care providers and pediatricians, partnerships with employers and an expansion of mobile clinics to connect with people in hard-to-reach communities.

"We need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood and ofttimes, door to door - literally knocking on doors - to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus," Biden said.

Information from NPR was used in this report.

Health News Florida Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine Biden administration Joe Biden
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
