11 Possible Overdoses Reported At Orange County Behavioral Center

Orange County officials say two adults and nine juveniles were taken to a hospital following possible overdoses at a behavioral center.

Orange County Fire Rescue told news outlets paramedics responded about 5:30 p.m. to a call about a girl possibly overdosing Sunday at the Central Florida Behavioral Hospital.

Paramedics took her to a hospital and were called back a short time later to assist with 10 other people at the facility, 6601 Central Florida Parkway, Orlando.

Officials said the patients had varying symptoms, so it was unclear if the cases were all connected.

The patients were reported to be in stable condition at the hospital.

An investigation is underway.