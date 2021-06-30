Leon Circuit Judge Won't Dismiss Case Against Rebekah Jones

A Leon County circuit judge has refused to dismiss a criminal case against a former state employee who claimed she was asked to manipulate COVID-19 data.

Judge Francis Allman in Tallahassee didn't explain his reasons for rejecting a motion to dismiss on Tuesday.

Jones helped build the state’s online presentation of its COVID-19 data until she was fired.

She has been accused by authorities of illegally accessing a Florida Department of Health computer system. She has been charged with one count of offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks and electronic devices.

In a motion to dismiss the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.

She received national attention last year when she claimed department managers wanted her to manipulate information to paint a rosier picture of Florida’s coronavirus situation.

Jones was fired from her position last May.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7