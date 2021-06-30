© 2020 Health News Florida



Leon Circuit Judge Won't Dismiss Case Against Rebekah Jones

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published June 30, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT
Former Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones turned herself in to authorities Sunday night. She accuses the state of retaliating against her for speaking out about its COVID-19 policies and officials' decisions related to the pandemic.
Rebekah Jones received national attention last year when she claimed Department of Health managers wanted her to manipulate information to paint a rosier picture of Florida’s coronavirus situation.

The former Florida data scientist is accused by authorities of illegally accessing a Department of Health computer system.

A Leon County circuit judge has refused to dismiss a criminal case against a former state employee who claimed she was asked to manipulate COVID-19 data.

Judge Francis Allman in Tallahassee didn't explain his reasons for rejecting a motion to dismiss on Tuesday.

Jones helped build the state’s online presentation of its COVID-19 data until she was fired.

She has been accused by authorities of illegally accessing a Florida Department of Health computer system. She has been charged with one count of offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks and electronic devices.

In a motion to dismiss the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.

She received national attention last year when she claimed department managers wanted her to manipulate information to paint a rosier picture of Florida’s coronavirus situation.

Jones was fired from her position last May.

