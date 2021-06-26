Florida Coronavirus Cases, Positivity Rate And More For June 18

Figures from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention show that Florida continues to lead the nation in the daily average of new coronavirus cases.

For the seven days ending Wednesday, Florida had a daily average of more than 1,500 cases.

The CDC’s data shows no other state in the country was reporting a daily average of more than 1,000 cases during the same time period. The state has been leading the country in the seven-day average since early April.

Each week, the Florida Department of Health will provide updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

Following is a summary from June 18-24, 2021.

UPDATE: Weekly Situation Report From The Florida Department Of Health

Cases: 2,321,929 new positive cases, an increase of 11,873 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 10,833,521 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 142,245. In all, 57% of Florida’s population has received a vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 3.8%, up from 3.3% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 37,772 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 217 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

(June 18-24, 2021)



ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

