As Pandemic Wanes, Syphilis Numbers On The Rise In Leon County

The number of syphilis cases in Leon County is up sharply from last year. State and local health officials are looking to launch an aggressive campaign to reduce the numbers.

The nearly two dozen people on Wednesday’s Syphilis Prevention Coalition Zoom call heard sobering numbers from Leon County Health Department program manager Dale Harrison.

“We have 129 cases of syphilis right now compared to 86 cases last year,” Harrison says.

The first step in reversing that trend, says Harrison, is obtaining more data for diagnosis and contact tracing.

“We have increased testing in the community and through our CBO – community-based organization – especially in the Leon County Jail,” Harrison says.

Also coming up, an extensive online public awareness campaign, especially targeting younger, more sexually-active audiences through social media.

