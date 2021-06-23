© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Cuba Touts Effectiveness Of Vaccines As COVID Surges On Communist Island

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Tim Padgett
Published June 23, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT
An elderly Cuban man receives one of the preliminary doses of the country's Abdala COVID-19 vaccine in Havana in May.
An elderly Cuban man receives one of the preliminary doses of the country's Abdala COVID-19 vaccine in Havana in May.

Cuba says its Abdala and Soberana vaccines look ready for wider use as COVID cases spike and less than 10% of the population is fully vaccinated.

This week Cuba says one of the COVID-19 vaccines the country is developing — called Abdala — is 92% effective after its three doses. It says another homegrown vaccine — Soberana 2 — is 62% effective after two of its three doses.

That seems to be a promising breakthrough for the communist island’s biopharma industry. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel tweeted that his country’s Finlay Institute and Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology “have risen above all the obstacles and given us two very effective vaccines.”

And not a moment too soon. Largely because its cash-strapped economy is in worse tatters than usual thanks to the pandemic, the communist island has not sought vaccines elsewhere — not even from the international COVAX project for poorer countries.

The trial domestic doses it’s administered so far have fully vaccinated less than a tenth of the population — and Cuba is experiencing one of its worst surges of COVID cases.

Several other Latin American countries have said they’re interested in importing Cuba’s vaccines. Cuba’s state-run biopharmaceutical sector is respected internationally for its vaccine production.

Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus vaccineCuba
Tim Padgett
Tim Padgett is the Americas editor for Miami NPR affiliate WLRN, covering Latin America, the Caribbean and their key relationship with South Florida.
See stories by Tim Padgett
Related Content