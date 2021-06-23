Cuba Touts Effectiveness Of Vaccines As COVID Surges On Communist Island
Cuba says its Abdala and Soberana vaccines look ready for wider use as COVID cases spike and less than 10% of the population is fully vaccinated.
This week Cuba says one of the COVID-19 vaccines the country is developing — called Abdala — is 92% effective after its three doses. It says another homegrown vaccine — Soberana 2 — is 62% effective after two of its three doses.
That seems to be a promising breakthrough for the communist island’s biopharma industry. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel tweeted that his country’s Finlay Institute and Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology “have risen above all the obstacles and given us two very effective vaccines.”
And not a moment too soon. Largely because its cash-strapped economy is in worse tatters than usual thanks to the pandemic, the communist island has not sought vaccines elsewhere — not even from the international COVAX project for poorer countries.
The trial domestic doses it’s administered so far have fully vaccinated less than a tenth of the population — and Cuba is experiencing one of its worst surges of COVID cases.
Several other Latin American countries have said they’re interested in importing Cuba’s vaccines. Cuba’s state-run biopharmaceutical sector is respected internationally for its vaccine production.
Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.