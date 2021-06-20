© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Blood Shortage Forces Surgery Delays In New England

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 20, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT
Blood Donation
Chris Carlson
/
AP
In this file photo, a person donates blood in 2020. A spokesperson for the Red Cross of Massachusetts says that the supply of type O blood is currently going out faster than it is coming in.

Officials point toward a number of factors including the typical summer drop in donations at a time when surgeries are increasing because of procedures that were postponed during the pandemic.

Some New England hospitals are delaying or rescheduling surgeries because of a shortage of blood donations during the pandemic.

“We haven’t seen anything like this in about 30 or 40 years at least,” Dr. Vishesh Chhibber, director of transfusion medicine at UMass Memorial Health, told the Boston Globe.

Periodic, localized blood shortages are not uncommon, but this shortage is “unprecedented in its scope,” said Dr. Claudia Cohn, chief medical officer for the American Association of Blood Banks.

Officials point toward a number of factors including the typical summer drop in blood donations at a time when surgeries are increasing because of procedures that were postponed during the pandemic.

Nationwide, the Red Cross normally has a five-day supply of all types of blood, said Kelly Isenor, spokesperson for the Red Cross of Massachusetts,

Right now, the supply of the sorely needed type O blood would last only a half-day. “It’s going out faster than it’s coming in,” Isenor said.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronavirusbloodblood donationsurgeryMassachusetts
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content